X probes offensive posts by xAI’s Grok chatbot, Sky News reports

March 8 : Social media platform X is investigating racist and offensive posts by xAI chatbot Grok, Sky News reported on Sunday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
March 8 : Social media platform X is investigating racist and offensive posts by xAI chatbot Grok, Sky News reported on Sunday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us