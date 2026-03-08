Logo
X probes offensive posts by xAI’s Grok chatbot, Sky News reports
X probes offensive posts by xAI’s Grok chatbot, Sky News reports

FILE PHOTO: xAI and Grok logos are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Mar 2026 09:51PM
March 8 : Social media platform X is investigating racist and offensive posts by xAI chatbot Grok, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
