X recovers after brief US outage, Downdetector shows

March 31 : Social media platform X was back up after a brief outage that impacted thousands of users in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were 562 reports of issues with Elon Musk-owned X as of 5:03 p.m. ET, down from a peak of over 21,000 reports.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.