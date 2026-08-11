Logo
Logo

Business

XAI co-founder's startup River AI raises $1.1 billion to expand custom AI tools
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

XAI co-founder's startup River AI raises $1.1 billion to expand custom AI tools

XAI co-founder's startup River AI raises $1.1 billion to expand custom AI tools

A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

11 Aug 2026 09:14PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2026 09:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 11 : Startup River AI, founded by xAI co-founder Igor Babuschkin, said on Tuesday it has raised $1.1 billion, looking to expand tools that help clients build personalized AI models on their own data.

The fundraise was led by General Catalyst and AMP PBC, with strategic investment from Nvidia and AMD Ventures. Additional investors included Y Combinator and Temasek.

• River AI said it is betting that enterprise AI will shift from companies using general-purpose models from large labs to customizing and owning their own models, using open-weight models.

• The company added that its API allows enterprises to perform complex reinforcement-learning training runs in 15 to 20 minutes without an infrastructure team and is two to four times more cost-effective than closed-source alternatives.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• "AI should be open, freely available, and affordable. It should feel like it is working for the person using it, not the lab that trained it," CEO Igor Babuschkin said.

• Babuschkin previously worked on generative-modeling and reinforcement-learning at Google DeepMind and led large-scale training at OpenAI before co-founding xAI.

• River AI declined to comment on how much the funding valued it at.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement