Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Xerox to buy printer maker Lexmark from Chinese owners in $1.5 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Xerox to buy printer maker Lexmark from Chinese owners in $1.5 billion deal

Xerox to buy printer maker Lexmark from Chinese owners in $1.5 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Xerox is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

23 Dec 2024 07:19PM (Updated: 23 Dec 2024 07:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Xerox Holdings said on Monday it would buy Lexmark International, the maker of printers and printing software, in a$1.5 billion deal.

The Lexington, Kentucky-based Lexmark was formed as a spinoff of IBM in March 1991, according to the company's website. It caters to customers in more than 170 countries in markets, including manufacturing, retail and financial services.

In October, Xerox had said it would buy ITsavvy, an Illinois-based IT products firm, for $400 million, as the office equipment maker looks to expand its IT services business.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement