Xi says China will work to ensure stable supply of coal, power
Xi says China will work to ensure stable supply of coal, power

Xi says China will work to ensure stable supply of coal, power

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

22 Oct 2021 08:54PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 08:54PM)
China will make efforts to ensure stable supply of coal and electricity for economic and social use, state media cited President Xi Jinping as saying on Friday, as the country grapples with its worse power supply crunch in years.

In a speech delivered at a meeting in Shandong province, Xi also called for greater efforts in exploration and development of oil and gas and said outdated production capacity would be eliminated in order to reduce carbon emissions, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

