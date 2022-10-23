Logo
Business

Xi says China's economy has high resilience, room for manoeuvre
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

23 Oct 2022 12:45PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 12:45PM)
BEIJING : China's economy has high resilience, sufficient potential and room for manoeuvre, President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, during a ceremony where China unveiled the new members of its highest political body, the Politburo Standing Committee.

China will open its doors even wider, Xi also said to dozens of journalists packed into a room inside central Beijing's Great Hall of the People.

China's development is inseparable from the world and the world also needs China, Xi added, according to state media.

Source: Reuters

