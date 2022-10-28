Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Xiaomi discontinues financial services business in India -TechCrunch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Xiaomi discontinues financial services business in India -TechCrunch

Xiaomi discontinues financial services business in India -TechCrunch

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a logo of Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, outside a shop in Mumbai, India, May 11, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

28 Oct 2022 03:53PM (Updated: 28 Oct 2022 04:18PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp is winding down its financial services business in India, TechCrunch reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company recently pulled its Mi Pay and Mi Credit apps in India from the local Play Store and its own app store, the report said.

Three years after its launch, Mi Pay, which allowed users to make bill payments and money transfers, is no longer listed among the recognized apps by regulatory body National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), TechCrunch said.

Xiaomi and NPCI did not immediately did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

In India, Xiaomi's strongest market outside of China, the company has been subject to government probes for allegedly dodging tax regulators.

An Indian court recently declined to lift a freeze on Xiaomi's $676 million worth of assets, even as the Chinese smartphone group said this enforcement action had "effectively halted" its operations in its key Indian market.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.