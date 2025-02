BEIJING : Xiaomi, the world's third-largest smartphone maker, launched its new flagship smartphone Xiaomi 15 Ultra on Thursday, with the base model starting at 6,499 yuan ($894.19).

The handset is equipped with a 1-inch ultra-large main camera sensor, featuring a 200MP periscope telephoto lens to tackle the industry's common challenge of low-light telephoto imaging.

($1 = 7.2680 Chinese yuan renminbi)