Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Xiaomi to open car plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 vehicles
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Xiaomi to open car plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 vehicles

Xiaomi to open car plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 vehicles

FILE PHOTO: The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop in Shanghai, China May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

27 Nov 2021 04:09PM (Updated: 27 Nov 2021 04:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi will build a plant that can produce 300,000 vehicles annually in Beijing for its electric vehicle unit, authorities in the Chinese capital said on Saturday (Nov 27).

The plant will be constructed in two phases and Xiaomi will also build its auto unit's headquarters, sales and research offices in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, the government-backed economic development agency Beijing E-Town said on its official WeChat account.

Beijing E-Town said it anticipated the plant reaching mass production in 2024, a goal announced by Xiaomi's chief executive Lei Jun in October.

In March, Xiaomi said it would commit to investing US$10 billion in a new electric car division over 10 years. The company completed the business registration of its EV unit in late August.

The company has been opening thousands of stores to spur domestic sales growth for its smartphone business but eventually intends to use these shops as a channel for its plans to sell electric vehicles.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us