Xiaomi posts jump in third-quarter revenue, beats estimates

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi Corp posted a 30.5 per cent jump in third-quarter revenue, boosted by the launch of its first electric vehicle, the SU7 sedan, in March.

Revenue came in at 92.5 billion yuan ($12.77 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating an LSEG consensus estimate from 15 analysts of 91.1 billion yuan.

The manufacturer of smartphones and a wide range of home electronic goods, reported adjusted net profit climbed 4.4 per cent to 6.25 billion yuan, versus a consensus estimate of 5.92 billion yuan.