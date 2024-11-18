Logo
Business

Xiaomi posts jump in third-quarter revenue, beats estimates
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a Xiaomi store in Shenyang, Liaoning province, China June 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo

18 Nov 2024 06:31PM
BEIJING/SHANGHAI : Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi Corp posted a 30.5 per cent jump in third-quarter revenue, boosted by the launch of its first electric vehicle, the SU7 sedan, in March.

Revenue came in at 92.5 billion yuan ($12.77 billion) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating an LSEG consensus estimate from 15 analysts of 91.1 billion yuan.

The manufacturer of smartphones and a wide range of home electronic goods, reported adjusted net profit climbed 4.4 per cent to 6.25 billion yuan, versus a consensus estimate of 5.92 billion yuan.

Source: Reuters

