BEIJING : Chinese electric vehicle maker Xiaomi on Thursday priced its luxury electric sedan, the SU7 Ultra, at 529,900 yuan ($72,931.72).

The final price of the car announced by founder Lei Jun at is much lower than the initial sticker price of 814,900 yuan for pre-orders when the car made its debut at the end of October.

($1 = 7.2657 Chinese yuan renminbi)