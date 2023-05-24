Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Xiaomi Q1 revenue falls 18.9% as global smartphone demand stalls
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Xiaomi Q1 revenue falls 18.9% as global smartphone demand stalls

Xiaomi Q1 revenue falls 18.9% as global smartphone demand stalls

People check new products of Xiaomi ahead of the 2023 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 26, 2023. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

24 May 2023 05:47PM (Updated: 24 May 2023 06:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI :Xiaomi Corp reported a 18.9 per cent drop in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as consumer demand for smartphones remained weak even as the economy recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sales in the first quarter of 2023 reached 59.5 billion yuan, down from 73.35 billion yuan in the same quarter a year earlier, roughly in line with analyst estimates of 59.43 billion yuan.

Net income rose to 3.23 billion over the period, an increase of 13.1 per cent from 2.86 billion yuan a year earlier.

After China lifted its stringent pandemic controls late last year, the country’s economy has recovered but consumers are spending cautiously. China's smartphone sector saw no bounce back over the period at all. Total sales in China fell 11 per cent in the first quarter of 2023, research firm Canalys reported in April. Xiaomi’s sales over the period fell 20 per cent.India, once Xiaomi's top market overseas, has also proved less lucrative for the smartphone maker. Total smartphone shipments fell 20 per cent across all brands in the first quarter, and rivals such as Samsung have eaten away at Xiaomi's share of the shrinking market. The company has cut prices on several of its models in India and China in the hope of spurring demand.

Xiaomi is investing in the automotive sector in an attempt to diversify away from smartphones. The company plans to start mass production of its first car in the first half of 2024.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.