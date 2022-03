SHANGHAI: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday (Mar 22) reported a 21.4 per cent rise in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst expectations.

Revenue rose to 85.58 billion yuan (US$13.45 billion) in the quarter ended Dec 31, from 70.46 billion yuan in the year-ago period. Analysts expected revenue of 81.80 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.