SHENZHEN, China : Xiaomi Corp posted second-quarter revenue of 87.8 billion yuan on Wednesday, up 64per cent year on year and above analyst expectations, as the company grew its market share in the global smartphone market.

Net income reached 6.32 billion yuan, up 87.4per cent year on year and above analyst expectations.

