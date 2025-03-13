Xiaomi's electric crossover car YU7 to have range of up to 770 km, govt document shows

BEIJING : Chinese tech company Xiaomi's new electric crossover SUV, the YU7, will have a driving range of up to 770 kilometres (478 miles), a government document showed on Thursday.

The car will be Xiaomi's first SUV and is expected to hit the market this summer, to take on Tesla's Model Y.

The vehicle, which would combine features of a traditional crossover SUV with a battery-powered drivetrain, also comes in a shorter driving range of 675 km and 760 km.

It was among newly added models to enjoy purchase tax breaks, according to an industry ministry notice.

Tesla began deliveries of refreshed Model Y at the end of February. The long-range variant of the redesigned Model Y has a driving range of 719 kilometres per charge, up from 688 km, while the rear-drive variant now has a range of 593 km, from 554 km.