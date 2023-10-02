Logo
Business

XP Power shares plummet after profit warning
02 Oct 2023 03:27PM
MILAN : XP Power shares fell over 40 per cent on Monday after a profit warning that raised concerns among investors that the provider of power converters might need a cash raise to bolster its finances.

XP Power said it was disappointed by the change in current trading conditions and the outlook for 2023 as weaker market demand has led to customer shipment deferrals. It added it was taking actions to reduce costs and keep cash.

Jefferies analysts said XP Power's trading update would likely trigger downgrades to 2023 consensus estimates and "raise the prospect of an equity raise".

XP Power shares were last down 39 per cent on the day, having hit their lowest since 2015 in early trading.

Source: Reuters

