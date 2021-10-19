Logo
Xpeng-backed flying car startup raises US$500 million
FILE PHOTO: The logo on an XPeng Inc. P7 performance electric vehicle is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

19 Oct 2021 05:09PM (Updated: 19 Oct 2021 05:06PM)
BEIJING : HT Aero, a flying car startup backed by Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc, said on Tuesday it has raised over US$500 million in its latest funding round.

The startup, founded in 2013 and previously called Xpeng Heitech, raised the new money from IDG Capital, 5Y Capital, Xpeng and others in this funding round, it said in a statement.

HT Aero said it would use the funding to develop technologies and expand its workforce. It aims to deliver a flying car model, which will be able to drive on road, to customers in 2024.

HT Aero did not disclose its valuation after the funding round.

Companies from start-ups to global carmakers are racing to develop commercial flying "robo-taxis", hoping to cash in on a market Morgan Stanley says could be worth US$1.5 trillion by 2040.

Other automakers that are developing flying cars in China include Geely's Terrafugia, which is building a factory in central city of Wuhan. Volkswagen AG is also studying the industry in China.

Regulators in China, however, have yet to detail rules on flying vehicles.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

