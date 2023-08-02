Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

XPeng CEO: autonomous driving centre VP to resign from his position
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

XPeng CEO: autonomous driving centre VP to resign from his position

XPeng CEO: autonomous driving centre VP to resign from his position

FILE PHOTO: The logo on an XPeng Inc. P7 performance electric vehicle is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., August 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File photo

02 Aug 2023 08:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : CEO of Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc said on Wednesday Wu Xinzhou, the vice president of the company's autonomous driving centre, will resign from his position.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.