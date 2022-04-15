Logo
Xpeng CEO warns of risks of production suspensions for all China automakers
File photo. Xpeng Motors CEO and Chairman He Xiaopeng speaks during a G3 car launch ceremony in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China on Dec 12, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Stringer)

15 Apr 2022 10:36AM (Updated: 15 Apr 2022 11:15AM)
SHANGHAI: Automakers in China may have to suspend production in May if suppliers in Shanghai and surrounding areas are not able to resume work, He Xiaopeng, the chief executive officer of Chinese electric-car maker Xpeng, said on Thursday (Apr 14).

Some Chinese authorities are trying to resolve the situation, said He on his personal Wechat feed which was seen by Reuters, adding he hoped more government departments can provide support.

China's race to stop the spread of COVID-19 is clogging highways and ports, stranding workers and shutting countless factories - disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods ranging from electric vehicles to iPhones.

Source: Reuters/aj

