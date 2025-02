SHANGHAI : Shares in Chinese automakers Xpeng and Geely Auto tumbled on Tuesday on worries that they will struggle to compete against BYD's move to offer smart driving features across almost all of its line-up for free.

Xpeng's shares fell 5.9 per cent, their biggest decline in two months, while Geely fell 7.2 per cent. BYD's Hong Kong-listed shares added 0.9 per cent to reach a record high.