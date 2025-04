SHANGHAI : The CEO of Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng said on Wednesday that the company was bringing 5C fast charging technology to the electric vehicle segment for cars priced at around 200,000 yuan ($27,375).

It has offered smart assisted driving capabilities as "standard configuration" for its G6 and G9 SUVs, the CEO added.

($1 = 7.3060 Chinese yuan)

(This story has been refiled to correct the dateline from Hong Kong to Shanghai)