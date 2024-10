BERLIN : Chinese EV maker Xpeng's board vice-chairman and co-president Brian Gu said that the carmaker was not planning to sell its cars in Europe in order to provide a cheap alternative but to bring its technology.

"We are providing products based on what we think is a value proposition of quality, design, and technology. We would love the capability to access the European market," Gu said, speaking at the Global Dialogue conference in Berlin.