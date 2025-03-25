Logo
Business

X's director of engineering has left company, Verge reports
X's director of engineering has left company, Verge reports

FILE PHOTO: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

25 Mar 2025 03:43AM
Social media platform X's director of engineering, Haofei Wang, has suddenly left the company, the Verge reported on Monday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

Source: Reuters
