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Xylem raises annual profit forecast as AI growth lifts demand for water-treatment equipment
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Xylem raises annual profit forecast as AI growth lifts demand for water-treatment equipment

Xylem raises annual profit forecast as AI growth lifts demand for water-treatment equipment

FILE PHOTO: U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

28 Jul 2026 07:52PM (Updated: 29 Jul 2026 12:24AM)
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July 28 : Xylem on Tuesday raised its 2026 profit forecast after its second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates, as cost savings and price increases boosted profitability amid strengthening AI infrastructure demand.

Shares of the company rose more than 2 per cent in premarket trading.

• The water-management company now expects 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.55 to $5.70 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $5.35 to $5.60 per share.

• CEO Matthew Pine said the expansion of AI infrastructure has increased demand for water solutions across semiconductor manufacturing, power generation, mining and other industries.

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• "The demand drivers behind our business continue to strengthen," Pine said, citing growing investment by utilities and industrial customers.

• Xylem now expects annual revenue of about $9.2 billion compared to its prior range of $9.2 billion to $9.3 billion.

• Analysts on average expect 2026 adjusted profit of $5.54 per share and revenue of $9.25 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• On an adjusted basis, quarterly profit stood at $1.46 per share, above analysts' estimate of $1.34 per share.

• Xylem's quarterly revenue rose 2 per cent to $2.34 billion, in line with analysts' estimates.

• Revenue in Xylem's water infrastructure business rose 5 per cent to $683 million.

• Its water solutions and services segment recorded a 3 per cent increase in revenue to $644 million.

Source: Reuters
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