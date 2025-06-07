Yageo to meet with Japan's Shibaura Electronics in mid-June - Yageo chairman

(Corrects location in dateline, paragraph 2 to Taipei, not Kaohsiung)

TAIPEI : Taiwan's Yageo will meet with Japan's Shibaura Electronics in the middle of this month in Tokyo to discuss cooperation, Yageo's chairman said on Saturday.

Pierre Chen was speaking to reporters at an event in Taipei.

Yageo, the world’s largest maker of chip resistors, announced an unsolicited tender offer for Shibaura Electronics in February, aiming to acquire full control of the Japanese manufacturer that specialises in thermistor technology.