Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Yahoo appoints Hollywood actress Jessica Alba to board
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Yahoo appoints Hollywood actress Jessica Alba to board

13 Jun 2022 09:33PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 09:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Yahoo on Monday named six people from the tech, media and financial industries to its board, including Hollywood actress Jessica Alba, as the company aims to diversify its offerings to compete with bigger players.

Yahoo, which sprung up during the age of desktop PCs hooked up to dial-up internet connections, has been looking to grow its offerings to compete with companies such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Meta Platforms Inc's Facebook.

Last year, Apollo Global Management Inc closed a $5 billion acquisition of Verizon Media and renamed it Yahoo after Verizon's iconic digital brand.

Since then, the website has focused on building out Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Sports, while also focusing on advertising and ecommerce platforms. Yahoo named dating app Tinder's boss Jim Lanzone as its chief executive officer after the deal closed.

Alba, who is also the co-founder of consumer wellness products firm Honest Company, will be joined by Aryeh Bourkoff, the chief executive officer of LionTree, a bank that has advised some of the biggest media mergers, as well as Fouad ElNaggar, the CEO of tech firms Array and Sapho.

Yahoo also appointed to its board Michael Kives, founder of investment firm K5 Global, Katie Stanton, who has served in executive operating roles at Twitter and Google, as well as Cynthia Marshall, the CEO of American basketball team Dallas Mavericks.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us