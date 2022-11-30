Yahoo eyes retail stock trading in growth push: Axios

Yahoo plans to add retail stock trading and enter new commerce and transaction businesses such as sports betting in a move to boost its revenue, news website Axios reported on Tuesday citing an unnamed company source.

The owner of websites such as Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Sports and TechCrunch generates around US$8 billion in revenue annually, the report said.

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management, which owns Yahoo following a US$5 billion buyout last year, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes a day after Yahoo said it will buy nearly 25 per cent of Taboola.com Ltd and become its largest shareholder, allowing the online advertising company to exhibit paid content on the web portal's many sites.

The 30-year partnership, which is expected to generate US$1 billion in annual revenue, marks a big bet on digital advertising by internet pioneer Yahoo at a time when industry giants from Alphabet-owned Google to Meta Platforms Inc are struggling with an inflation-driven downturn in ad spending.