Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Yandex director general steps down two weeks early - TASS
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Yandex director general steps down two weeks early - TASS

Yandex director general steps down two weeks early - TASS

FILE PHOTO: Russian internet group Yandex Chief Executive Officer Elena Bunina attends a session of the Moscow Financial Forum in Moscow, Russia September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

02 Apr 2022 09:08PM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 09:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Elena Bunina is stepping down as director general of Yandex's principal operating subsidiary, Yandex LLC, Russia's biggest technology company, TASS news agency said on Saturday, before her tenure is due to expire on April 15.

Artyom Savinovsky will take over as acting director general at Yandex LLC, TASS said, citing the company's press service. No reason for the managerial changes was given.

Yandex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month, Tigran Khudaverdyan stepped down as executive director and deputy CEO at Dutch-registered Yandex N.V. after the European Union included him and a group of Russian businessmen on a sanctions list over Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Khudaverdyan was sanctioned in the EU as an individual. Neither Yandex N.V. nor any of its subsidiaries have been sanctioned by the United States, EU or Britain.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us