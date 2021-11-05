Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Yango Group, investors reach agreement to extend maturing onshore bond -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Yango Group, investors reach agreement to extend maturing onshore bond -sources

Yango Group, investors reach agreement to extend maturing onshore bond -sources

FILE PHOTO: A man rides a bicycle past a Yango Group real estate project under construction in Yanan New Zone, Shaanxi province, China January 4, 2019. REUTERS/Yawen Chen

05 Nov 2021 05:14PM (Updated: 05 Nov 2021 05:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING/SHANGHAI : Chinese developer Yango Group has reached an agreement with investors to extend the payment of its onshore bond due November 19, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Repayment of Yango's 7.8per cent November 2021 bond, with an outstanding value of 636.5 million yuan (US$99.45 million) will be extended by one year, the sources said. The agreement follows a deal reached this week to extend principal payments on onshore asset-backed securities redeemable in November.

Yango Group declined to comment.

(US$1 = 6.4000 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shuyan Wang in Beijing and Steven Bian and Andrew Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us