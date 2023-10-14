Logo
Business

Yellen: met with S Korean finance minister, looking forward to trilateral with Japan
Business

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen attends a Multilateral Development Bank (MDB) roundtable at the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, following last month's deadly earthquake, in Marrakech, Morocco, October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Susana Vera

14 Oct 2023 12:20AM
MARRAKECH, Morocco : U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said she met with South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho, and looked forward to a trilateral meeting with Japan's finance minister.

Yellen, in a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, said she met with Choo on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Marrakech, Morocco and they discussed recent macroeconomic developments and security issues.

It was not immediately clear when the U.S., Japanese and South Korean finance ministers would meet for a trilateral engagement.

Source: Reuters

