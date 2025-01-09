Logo
Business

Yellen says CFIUS made "thorough analysis" of blocked US Steel-Nippon Steel merger
FILE PHOTO: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York City, U.S., October 17, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
Yellen says CFIUS made "thorough analysis" of blocked US Steel-Nippon Steel merger
FILE PHOTO: Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo
09 Jan 2025 01:01AM
WASHINGTON : U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that Nippon Steel's blocked acquisition of U.S. Steel received a "thorough analysis" by an interagency national security review body that was sent to President Joe Biden.

Yellen, in a live interview on CNBC, said she could not discuss specifics of the review of the merger blocked by Biden last week that is now the subject of a lawsuit that alleges that the review by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) was not conducted in good faith and was prejudiced by Biden.

"I think, as you know, there is ongoing litigation over this case, and as head of CFIUS, I regret there is very little substantive that I can say to you about this," Yellen said. "Other than that, CFIUS did analyze the specifics, as it always does of this situation, and prepared a thorough analysis to go to the president."

Source: Reuters

