Yellen says lowering US tariffs on Chinese goods 'worth considering'
Yellen says lowering US tariffs on Chinese goods 'worth considering'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions about the current and future state of the U.S. and global economy at the Atlantic Council in Washington, U.S., April 13, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

23 Apr 2022 12:18AM (Updated: 23 Apr 2022 12:18AM)
WASHINGTON : U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Friday said it was worth considering taking steps to lower U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods given the "desirable effects" such a move could have on lowering U.S. inflation.

"We want to do everything that we can to lower inflation," Yellen told Bloomberg TV, citing steps by President Joe Biden to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and moves to address supply chain disruptions.

Cutting tariffs was also "worth considering," she said, adding, "There would be some desirable effects. It's something we're looking at."

Source: Reuters

