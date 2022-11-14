Logo
Yellen says price cap on Russian oil will benefit China
Yellen says price cap on Russian oil will benefit China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen attends the G20 Finance and Health Ministers meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 12, 2022. Made Nagi/Pool via REUTERS

14 Nov 2022 10:12AM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 10:12AM)
NUSA DUA, Indonesia : China's purchases of Russian oil are "completely consistent" with Western countries' plans to keep Russian crude on the world market and Beijing will benefit from the new price cap mechanism to be imposed in December, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

Yellen told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali that China and other buyers of Russian oil will have more leverage to negotiate lower prices.

"We see the price cap is something that benefits China benefits India, and benefits all purchasers of Russian oil," Yellen said.

Source: Reuters

