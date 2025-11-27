Yen dips despite rate hike talk; sterling lifted by UK budget

LONDON/NEW YORK :The Japanese yen slid against the dollar on Wednesday even as expectations rose that the Bank of Japan could hike rates next month, while sterling gained as investors welcomed a UK budget that delivered a larger-than-expected fiscal buffer.

The dollar fell, weighed down by expectations of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at next month's meeting and a mixed batch of economic data did not change that view.

But it has been the yen that has been on the market's radar for some time, as investors remain alert for the possibility of Japanese intervention to boost the weakening currency.

The BOJ is preparing markets for a possible interest rate hike as soon as next month, sources told Reuters, reviving previous hawkish language as worries about sharp yen declines return and political pressure to keep rates low fades.

The yen initially rose against the dollar after the report, before reversing course. It was last down 0.3 per cent at 156.51 per dollar, having earlier hit an intraday high of 155.66.

"It's going to be hard to significantly change the trajectory of the yen with just one hike unless the BOJ delivers a hawkish hike and commits to raising rates consistently through 2026 to bring inflation under control," said Vassili Serebriakov, FX strategist at UBS in New York.

"Unless that happens, I don't think the yen is going to benefit significantly because the rate differentials between the U.S. and Japan are still quite wide and volatility is still low."

The yen has been under pressure from worries about Japan's worsening fiscal position.

"There is a possibility of intervention over Thanksgiving, but if the market's fear of intervention is sufficient to stop dollar/yen from rising, it sort of reduces the possibility," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank London.

UK BUDGET BOOSTS STERLING

The pound was also in focus with Britain's budget announcement.

British finance minister Rachel Reeves delivered a budget that will give her more room for meeting her borrowing targets, a move that calmed investor nerves.

In a figure closely-watched by investors assessing Britain's borrowing risks, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said the government will now have more than double its previous buffer for meeting its fiscal targets even as it raises spending on welfare.

Sterling was last up 0.5 per cent on the dollar at $1.3218 and was also higher versus the euro, which slipped 0.2 per cent to 87.67 pence..

Data showed that initial claims for U.S. state unemployment benefits dropped 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 216,000 for the week ended November 22, the lowest since April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 claims for the latest week.

A separate report showed non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely-tracked proxy for business spending, jumped 0.9 per cent in September after an upwardly revised 0.9 per cent increase in August.

Investors are also betting that the reported leading candidate to be the next Fed chair may pursue a more dovish policy.

Bloomberg News reported that White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has emerged as the frontrunner to be the new chair.

Hassett, like Trump, has said interest rates should be lower than they are under current Chair Jerome Powell. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday there is a good chance Trump would announce his pick before Christmas.

"At the end of the day, we have had three months without economic data from the U.S. and we're going to get a lot ... markets will be much more driven by actual fundamental data rather than an appointment for the Fed chair," said Ales Koutny, head of international rates at Vanguard in London.

All of that left traders adding to bets of a Fed cut next month, with markets now pricing in an 85 per cent chance of a 25-basis-point move, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

After rising 0.4 per cent against the dollar on Tuesday, the euro last changed hands at $1.1588, up 0.2 per cent.

Elsewhere, the New Zealand dollar jumped after the country's central bank cut its interest rate to 2.25 per cent as expected, but signaled an end to the easing cycle as the economy showed early signs of recovery.

The Kiwi rose 1.2 per cent to US$0.5690, after earlier hitting its highest in three weeks, as traders reduced expectations for further rate cuts.

The Australian dollar rose 0.5 per cent to US$0.6502 after Australian inflation accelerated for a fourth straight month in October, closing the door to further policy easing.

Currency

bid

prices

at 26

November

​ 03:54

p.m. GMT

Descript RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD High Low

ion Close Chang Pct Bid Bid

Previous e

Session

Dollar 99.672 99.858 -0.18 -8.13 per cent 99.961 99.

index per cent 6

Euro/Dol 1.1585 1.1569 0.14 per cent 11.9 per cent $1.159 $1.

lar 6 154

7

Dollar/Y 156.51 156.075 0.41 per cent -0.41 per cent 156.71 155

en .75

Euro/Yen 181.33​ 180.54 0.44 per cent 11.1 per cent 181.45 180

.36

Dollar/S 0.8062 0.8078 -0.2 per cent -11.17 0.8083 0.8

wiss per cent 042

Sterling 1.322 1.3165 0.41 per cent 5.69 per cent $1.323 $1.

/Dollar 4 312

5​

Dollar/C 1.4058 1.4099 -0.28 -2.23 per cent 1.4105 1.4

anadian per cent 059

Aussie/D 0.6505 0.6469 0.59 per cent 5.16 per cent $0.651 $0.

ollar 2 646

8

Euro/Swi 0.934 0.9341 -0.01 -0.56 per cent 0.9347 0.9

ss per cent 323

Euro/Ste 0.876 0.8788 -0.32 5.89 per cent 0.8818 0.8

rling per cent 755

NZ 0.569 0.5621 1.26 per cent 1.72 per cent $0.569 0.5

Dollar/D 6 619

ollar

Dollar/N 10.213​ 10.2152 -0.02 -10.14 10.256 10.

orway per cent per cent 1 192

6

Euro/Nor 11.8327 11.8315 0.01 per cent 0.54 per cent 11.858 11.

way 812

9

Dollar/S 9.5108 9.5262 -0.16 -13.67 9.5454 9.4

weden per cent per cent 993

Euro/Swe 11.0177 11.0251 -0.07 -3.92 per cent 11.044 11.

den per cent 4 011

9