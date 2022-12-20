Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Yield on 10-year Japanese bond rises after BOJ tweaks policy
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Yield on 10-year Japanese bond rises after BOJ tweaks policy

Yield on 10-year Japanese bond rises after BOJ tweaks policy

FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

20 Dec 2022 12:42PM (Updated: 20 Dec 2022 12:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan's decision to allow long-term interest rates to rise more by widening the band around its yield cap.

The BOJ kept its yield curve control (YCC) targets unchanged, set at -0.1 per cent for short-term interest rates and around zero for the 10-year bond yield, at a two-day policy meeting that ended on Tuesday.

But in a surprise move, the BOJ decided to allow the 10-year bond yield to move up and down 50 basis points (bps) around the 0 per cent target, wider than the previous 25-bps band.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 21 bps to 0.460 per cent, its highest since 2015.

The five-year yield rose 12 bps to 0.260 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 1.85 points.

"This signals the beginning of slow unwind of ultra-low interest rates in Japan," said Kheng Siang Ng, Asia Pacific head of fixed income at State Street Global Advisors.

"The change in YCC range will help reduce the extent of the bond market from being artificially held up by central bank bond purchase and improve secondary trading liquidity."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.