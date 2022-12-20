Yield on 10-year Japanese bond rises after BOJ tweaks policy

SINGAPORE : Japan's 10-year government bond yield rose on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan's decision to allow long-term interest rates to rise more by widening the band around its yield cap.

The BOJ kept its yield curve control (YCC) targets unchanged, set at -0.1 per cent for short-term interest rates and around zero for the 10-year bond yield, at a two-day policy meeting that ended on Tuesday.

But in a surprise move, the BOJ decided to allow the 10-year bond yield to move up and down 50 basis points (bps) around the 0 per cent target, wider than the previous 25-bps band.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 21 bps to 0.460 per cent, its highest since 2015.

The five-year yield rose 12 bps to 0.260 per cent, while the benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 1.85 points.

"This signals the beginning of slow unwind of ultra-low interest rates in Japan," said Kheng Siang Ng, Asia Pacific head of fixed income at State Street Global Advisors.

"The change in YCC range will help reduce the extent of the bond market from being artificially held up by central bank bond purchase and improve secondary trading liquidity."