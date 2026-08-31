Yields rise, stocks ease, with oil gaining as US and Iran resume military attacks

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 31 : Bond yields rose and stocks fell on Monday as oil prices jumped with a resumption of military clashes between the U.S. and Iran adding to worries about inflation.

U.S. President Donald Trump was quoted on Monday as promising to "hit them hard" after Iran launched missiles overnight at two U.S. air bases in Jordan in response to a U.S. attack on Iran's Larak Island.

U.S. crude rose 2.54 per cent to $85.51 a barrel and Brent climbed to $90.34 per barrel, up 2.54 per cent on the day.

That kept alive the risk of further interest rate increases from major central banks. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh's speech at Jackson Hole on Friday boosted bets on a September Fed interest rate rise.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in 64 per cent odds of a September rate hike, up from around 35 per cent before Warsh’s comments on Friday. The European Central Bank is widely expected to hike rates when it meets on September 9 and 10.

Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were higher, with the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note up 3.8 basis points at 4.764 per cent, its highest since January 15, 2025. Earlier, Japan's 2-year government bond yield rose to a 31-year high, while German and French 2-year bond yields also climbed.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 356.59 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 53,203.40, the S&P 500 fell 37.75 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 7,674.22 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 103.71 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 26,298.72.

"It's a market now that's really beginning to feel the weight of climbing yields," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

In addition, he said, the market is about to enter September, "which is usually a rather tough month for stocks."

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.6 per cent at 651.1 points on the day, with trading volumes subdued as London markets were closed for a bank holiday.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 5.01 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 1,148.15.

Friday's U.S. August payrolls report and consumer price data due on September 11 will be key to determining whether the Fed moves as early as next month.

Economists expect payrolls to increase by 58,000 after July's shock decline of 23,000, with unemployment holding at 4.1 per cent. A significantly weaker outcome would likely be needed to materially reduce expectations of a September rate hike.

The dollar edged lower as traders awaited the jobs data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro,fell 0.21 per cent to 99.43, with the euro up 0.26 per cent at $1.1614. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.21 per cent to 159.71.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that recent yen moves had been "pretty well contained" and that he expected Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda to "do the right thing" on monetary policy.

Inflation and interest rates are expected to dominate discussions when G20 finance ministers and central bankers meet in North Carolina on Monday and Tuesday.

Spot gold fell 0.45 per cent to $4,432.84 an ounce.