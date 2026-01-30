Logo
Logo

Business

York Space valued at $4.75 billion as shares rise in NYSE debut
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

York Space valued at $4.75 billion as shares rise in NYSE debut

York Space valued at $4.75 billion as shares rise in NYSE debut

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

30 Jan 2026 01:28AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 29 : York Space Systems shares rose 11.8 per cent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the satellite company at $4.75 billion.

The Denver, Colorado-based company's stock opened at $38.

York Space raised $629 million in its upsized U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday after selling 18.5 million shares at $34 apiece.

The satellite manufacturer made its market debut alongside Brazilian digital bank PicPay and insurance platform Ethos Technologies on Thursday, as stable market conditions and a strong backlog from last year encourage firms to test the waters.    Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities were the lead book-running managers for the offering.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement