York Space valued at $4.75 billion as shares rise in NYSE debut

Jan 29 : York Space Systems shares rose 11.8 per cent in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Thursday, valuing the satellite company at $4.75 billion.

The Denver, Colorado-based company's stock opened at $38.

York Space raised $629 million in its upsized U.S. initial public offering on Wednesday after selling 18.5 million shares at $34 apiece.

The satellite manufacturer made its market debut alongside Brazilian digital bank PicPay and insurance platform Ethos Technologies on Thursday, as stable market conditions and a strong backlog from last year encourage firms to test the waters. Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities were the lead book-running managers for the offering.