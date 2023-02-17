YouTube CEO Wojcicki, one of the first Google employees, steps down

:YouTube Chief Executive and one of the first Google employees, Susan Wojcicki, is stepping down from her role in the tech giant that started in her garage 25 years ago, she said in a personal update posted on the video-sharing platform on Thursday.

Wojcicki will be replaced by insider Neal Mohan. The change of guard comes as YouTube is vying for viewing time with popular short-form video app TikTok and streaming services like Netflix.

One of the most prominent women in tech, Wojcicki, 54, said she will focus on "family, health, and personal projects". She was previously senior vice president for ad products at Google and became the CEO of YouTube in 2014.

Mohan, a Stanford graduate, joined Google in 2008 and is the chief product officer at YouTube where he been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music.

Mohan has also worked with Microsoft and sits on the board of Stitch Fix and genomics and biotechnology company 23andMe.

Alphabet shares were barely changed for the day, down less than 1 per cent after the news.