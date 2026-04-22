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YouTube complies with Indonesia's social media curbs, minister says
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YouTube complies with Indonesia's social media curbs, minister says

YouTube complies with Indonesia's social media curbs, minister says

Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a Youtube logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Apr 2026 07:57PM (Updated: 22 Apr 2026 08:08PM)
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JAKARTA, April 22 : Video platform YouTube has complied with Indonesia's social media restrictions for children under 16, the country's communications minister said on Wednesday.

• Google's YouTube has handed over a "letter of compliance" to Indonesia's communications minister, minister Meutya Hafid said in a press conference.

• Early this month, Indonesia had sent Google a letter of reprimand because YouTube was not cooperative with the social media curbs which took effect last month.

• Under the new regulation, Indonesia requires social media companies with platforms it deems high-risk to deactivate accounts belonging to children under 16.

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• YouTube has changed the minimum age on its guidelines to 16, Meutya said.

• "YouTube has also outlined plans to deactivate these accounts (under 16) and will eliminate advertisements targeting children and teenagers in the future," she said.

• Danny Ardianto, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for YouTube in Asia Pacific, in the same press conference said that the company "is in line with the commitment of the Indonesian government to continue supporting children's protection".

• Other social media companies, such as X, Bigo Live, Meta, and TikTok have complied with the regulation, the minister said, adding that she expects Roblox will follow soon.

Source: Reuters
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