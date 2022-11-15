Logo
Business

YouTube expands shopping features following digital ad slowdown: Report
YouTube logo at the YouTube Space LA in Playa Del Rey, Los Angeles, California, United States on Oct 21, 2015. (File photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson)

15 Nov 2022 02:56PM (Updated: 15 Nov 2022 03:23PM)
YouTube is bringing shopping features to its TikTok-like short-form video service, as it looks to diversify its revenue stream squeezed by falling ad spending, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday (Nov 15).

Ad sales on Alphabet-owned YouTube slipped to US$7.07 billion in the third quarter from US$7.2 billion a year earlier, as some advertisers pulled back on their ad spending in the face of an economic slowdown.

The streaming service is also testing new commission schemes for influencers who sell products through links in videos, the newspaper said.

YouTube did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

The report comes months after YouTube unveiled a new way for creators to make money on short-form videos, introducing advertising on its video feature Shorts and giving video creators 45 per cent of the revenue.

The internet's dominant video site has struggled to compete with TikTok, the app that got its start hosting lip-sync and dance videos and has subsequently burgeoned to 1 billion monthly users.

Source: Reuters/st

