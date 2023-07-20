Logo
Business

YouTube hikes prices on US premium plans
YouTube hikes prices on US premium plans

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo

20 Jul 2023 09:59PM
YouTube, Google's video streaming platform, hiked prices on its monthly and annual premium plans in the United States.

The YouTube Premium plan would cost $13.99 a month in the U.S., up $2 from before, according to the company's website on Thursday. The price for its annual plan was hiked by $20 to $139.99.

It was unclear if the price hikes would apply to other markets too. Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

YouTube had in April introduced new features for its premium users including letting them host Google Meet sessions to watch videos on the platform together with other users.

It has also hiked prices for YouTube Music by $1 to $10.99 in the U.S. The move follows similar price increases by Amazon Music, Apple Music and Tidal.

Source: Reuters

