Nov 20 : YouTube has reached an in-principle agreement to potentially pay about $3 billion to thousands of US school districts that accused it of designing an addictive platform that harmed students' mental health, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The deal also includes product safeguards for teens and is contingent on a majority of districts signing on, with finalization likely to take a few months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Any settlement would have to be approved by US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, who is overseeing the litigation.

The districts, ranging from New York City and Los Angeles to smaller communities, have also sued Meta Platforms, Snap and TikTok, alleging that features such as recommendation algorithms, autoplay and infinite scroll were designed to hook young users and contributed to depression, anxiety and eating disorders.

The companies have denied the claims.

YouTube parent Alphabet did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Unlike the other platforms, YouTube has been broadly adopted by schools for classroom use.

A September survey of more than 2,000 high-school students by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute found that over 30 per cent used YouTube for entertainment rather than teacher-directed activities during the school day.

The schools say they have had to spend money enforcing phone bans and hiring mental-health staff, and they are seeking funds and platform changes.

The next federal school trial, involving Tucson, Arizona, is set for February, with Meta, TikTok and Snap still defendants, the report added.

In August, Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion over the next decade and strictly limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram to settle claims by nearly all US states that it designed its platforms to addict children.