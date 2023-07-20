Logo
Business

YouTube hikes prices for US premium subscribers for the first time
Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken on Mar 28, 2018. (File Photo: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

20 Jul 2023 09:59PM (Updated: 20 Jul 2023 10:51PM)
YouTube, Google's video streaming platform, hiked prices on its monthly and annual premium plans in the United States for the first time since the subscription service was launched in 2018.

The YouTube Premium plan would cost US$13.99 a month in the US, up US$2 from before, according to the company's website on Thursday (Jul 20). The price for its annual plan was hiked by US$20 to US$139.99.

Members who subscribed five years ago, including those who signed up originally through Google Play, would get three more months of subscription at the old price, according to YouTube.

YouTube had in April introduced new features for its premium users including letting them host Google Meet sessions to watch videos on the platform together with other users.

It has also hiked prices for YouTube Music by US$1 to US$10.99 in the US. The move follows similar price increases by Amazon Music, Apple Music and Tidal.

Source: Reuters/at

