Business

YouTube restores Donald Trump's channel
YouTube restores Donald Trump's channel

Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on education as he holds a campaign rally with supporters, in Davenport, Iowa, U.S. March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

17 Mar 2023 10:17PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 10:17PM)
Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Friday it has lifted its restrictions on former U.S. President Donald Trump's channel.

Source: Reuters

