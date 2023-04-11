Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

YouTube reveals prices of NFL Sunday Ticket subscription
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

YouTube reveals prices of NFL Sunday Ticket subscription

YouTube reveals prices of NFL Sunday Ticket subscription

FILE PHOTO: A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Ilustration/File Photo

11 Apr 2023 10:33PM (Updated: 11 Apr 2023 10:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday its pricing plans for the Sunday Ticket package of National Football League (NFL) games will be between $249 and $489.

In a blog post, YouTube said the full season of Sunday Ticket will be available for a presale offer price of $249 - $100 cheaper than the retail price - for people who subscribe to YouTube TV's base video-service plan.

Consumers who want the Sunday games package without a subscription to YouTube TV's other offerings will have to pay $449, while a bundle consisting of Sunday Ticket and NFL Redzone is available at a retail price of $489 for the season.

Joining deep-pocketed companies that sought to grow their dominance in live sports streaming, YouTube in December signed a multi-year deal to exclusively stream the NFL's Sunday Ticket package of games in the United States.

Satellite provider DirecTV held the rights until the end of the 2022 season and had priced it at about $300 a year for subscribers.

Sunday Ticket lets subscribers watch all local and out-of-market U.S. games of the day, while football fans otherwise in any given market can only watch a limited number of games.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.