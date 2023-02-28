Logo
Business

YouTube says fixed issues with TV, main app after users report problems
A 3D-printed YouTube icon is seen in front of a displayed YouTube logo in this illustration taken on Oct 25, 2017. (Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

28 Feb 2023 06:09AM (Updated: 28 Feb 2023 07:22AM)
Alphabet's YouTube said it had fixed issues with its main app and YouTube TV after thousands of users reported problems with accessing the video-streaming site on Monday (Feb 27).

Outage-tracking website Downdetector showed there were more than 12,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube on Monday afternoon.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage may have affected a larger number of users.

"Good news, this is now fixed! You should be all set to access YouTube TV or YouTube Main App as usual on all living room devices," YouTube said on its status page.

At 5.49pm ET, YouTube incident reports were down to about 700 on Downdetector.

Source: Reuters

