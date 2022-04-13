Logo
YouTube says working to fix disruption
FILE PHOTO: YouTube app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Apr 2022 04:32AM (Updated: 13 Apr 2022 04:48AM)
:Alphabet Inc's YouTube said on Tuesday it was aware of users having issues accessing its services and was working on a fix.

The company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/TeamYouTube/status/1513978146307158018?s=20&t=A_CQ0gElC_ljy0t17jq5GQ that logging in and using the navigation bar were among the issues users faced.

Outage-tracking website Downdetector.com showed there were nearly 9,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube.

Users also reported issues with accessing live television platform YouTube TV, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

