Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

YouTube services back up for most users - Downdetector
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

YouTube services back up for most users - Downdetector

YouTube services back up for most users - Downdetector

FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of the YouTube logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo

23 Jun 2023 09:05AM (Updated: 23 Jun 2023 01:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:User reports of outages at Alphabet Inc's YouTube and YouTube TV fell sharply early on Friday from a peak of over 13,000 incidents of people reporting issues with YouTube, outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed.

YouTube did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the cause of the outage or its resolution.

Users reporting issues with YouTube dropped to 18 as of 1:25 am ET (05:25 GMT) from the peak of the disruption, Downdetector data showed.

Outage reports on YouTube TV fell to just 2 at 1:30 am ET (05:30 GMT) after over 3000 users reported issues.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.