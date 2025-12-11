YouTube TV to roll out genre-based plans, deepens sports streaming bet

Dec 10 : YouTube said on Wednesday it will roll out new genre-based subscription plans for YouTube TV in the U.S. early next year, underscoring the platform's growing clout in the American pay-TV market and its push to lock in sports fans.

The new "YouTube TV Plans" will offer more than 10 genre-based packages, including a sports plan featuring broadcasters such as ESPN, FS1 and NBC Sports Network.

Viewers will also be able to add NFL Sunday Ticket and RedZone, while keeping features such as unlimited DVR and multiview, which allows them to watch four live streams on a single screen.

Sports has become a critical battleground for streaming platforms as they seek to attract and retain subscribers and advertisers amid rising competition and cord-cutting.

YouTube TV, which offers more than 100 channels in its main plan, is betting on sports to strengthen its position against rivals as the Google-owned platform deepens its push to boost engagement and attract advertisers after topping 125 million paid subscribers globally earlier this year.

The company now accounts for the largest share of TV viewing in the U.S., ahead of streaming rival Netflix and traditional media companies such as Disney, according to Nielsen.

The company did not provide any pricing details.

YouTube TV said the move aims to give users more control over their viewing choices, whether they prefer a general entertainment package or one focused on niche genres such as news or family content.

In a separate update, YouTube said it will begin serving ads on Shorts for the mobile web, extending the format beyond its website and will also add comments on eligible Shorts ads.