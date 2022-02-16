Yuan slips as divergent China-US monetary policy exerts downward pressure

SHANGHAI : China's yuan weakened slightly against the dollar on Wednesday, as a former forex regulator said increasingly divergent monetary policies between China and the United States would help rein in an excessive rise in the Chinese currency.

The yuan, which hit a two-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, was changing hands at 6.3402 at midday on Wednesday, 14 pips weaker than the previous late session close, despite the People's Bank of China (PBOC) setting a firmer midpoint.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to accelerate monetary tightening to tame inflation this year, while the PBOC needs to use monetary policy tools to stabilise growth.

"Therefore Sino-U.S. monetary policy divergence will likely become greater," Guan Tao, global chief economist at BOC International and a former forex regulator, said in a commentary published in the Shanghai Securities News on Wednesday.

Fed tightening is expected to reduce foreign capital inflows into China and shrink the country's trade surplus, thus helping stabilise the yuan, which needs to be better aligned with economic fundamentals, Guan said.

Official data released on Wednesday showed China has the need, and room, to ease monetary policies further.

China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in six months in January, while consumer price inflation also slowed year-on-year.

In turn, robust dollar settlement needs, derived from brisk Chinese exports, still lend support to the yuan, China Construction Bank said in an analysis on Wednesday.

But over the medium to long term, the yuan faces depreciationary pressure, as China's economic growth edge will likely weaken, the trade surplus may shrink, and capital outflow risks grow, the lender said.

The yuan market at 4:11AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint

0.22per cent

6.3463 6.3605

Spot yuan

-0.02per cent

6.3402 6.3388

Divergence from

midpoint*

-0.10per cent

Spot change YTD

0.23per cent

Spot change since 2005

revaluation 30.54per cent

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson

Reuters/HKEX 102.79 0.1

CNH index 102.74

Dollar index

96.056 0.1

95.989

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan *

-0.01per cent

6.3407

Offshore

non-deliverable -1.41per cent

forwards ** 6.4372

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; editing by Jane Wardell)